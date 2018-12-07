Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old in La Porte

EMBED </>More Videos

La Porte man arrested and charged for child sex crimes

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.

Buford Lloyd Crowell Jr. was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

On Dec. 3, deputy constables were notified about a possible sex assault of a child.

During the investigation, a search warrant was issued for Crowell's residence in the 300 block of South Kansas.

Officials said there may be more victims who came in contact with Crowell.

Crowell's bond is set at $55,000.

If you have any information regarding a juvenile who came in contact with Crowell, you're asked to contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-842-3173.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographysex crimesLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Today and Saturday
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of severe storms
Houston-area real-time conditions map
Man gets 50 years for brutal murder of 79-year-old woman
Sergeant in California mass shooting killed by friendly fire
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves substantial prison time
Show More
Former Houston Astros players killed in car crash
5 Jesuits with Houston ties accused of sexual abuse of minor
Woman with mental capacity of 8-year-old reported missing
Teacher charged after allegedly chasing students with scissors
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
More News