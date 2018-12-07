A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.Buford Lloyd Crowell Jr. was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.On Dec. 3, deputy constables were notified about a possible sex assault of a child.During the investigation, a search warrant was issued for Crowell's residence in the 300 block of South Kansas.Officials said there may be more victims who came in contact with Crowell.Crowell's bond is set at $55,000.If you have any information regarding a juvenile who came in contact with Crowell, you're asked to contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-842-3173.