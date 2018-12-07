LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old.
Buford Lloyd Crowell Jr. was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.
On Dec. 3, deputy constables were notified about a possible sex assault of a child.
During the investigation, a search warrant was issued for Crowell's residence in the 300 block of South Kansas.
Officials said there may be more victims who came in contact with Crowell.
Crowell's bond is set at $55,000.
If you have any information regarding a juvenile who came in contact with Crowell, you're asked to contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-842-3173.