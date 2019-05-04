Man accused of groping 10-year-old girl on city bus in Manhattan

🚨WANTED🚨for a Sexual Abuse of a 10 year old female that occurred inside N/B M101 MTA 🚌 #UpperManhattan #manhattan On 5/3/2019 at 7:33 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL!#yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/H72HaraMhD — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 4, 2019

NEW YORK, New York -- Police in New York City are searching for a man they say groped a 10-year-old girl on a city bus in Manhattan Friday.Police said the man grabbed the 10-year-old's buttocks from behind then fled.Police described the attacker as a 45-year-old Hispanic man with salt-and-pepper hair who's approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and glasses.Police released a photo of the man from the bus's surveillance video.