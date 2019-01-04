Authorities are searching for the man they say targeted at least 14 nail salons in Sugar Land and Missouri City.The suspect reportedly burglarized five salons in Sugar Land and nine others in Missouri City between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.Surveillance video captured during a burglary at Herbal Essential Nail Spa recorded still images of the suspect on Dec. 28.Investigators say the man threw a battery pack through the glass door and stole about $300 from the cash register. He was spotted walking in the direction of a black four-door car with silver rims.Police the described the suspect as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s. He was said to be wearing a heavy blue or green jacket, black sweater with a hood, black pants with a white stripe at the knee and white sneakers.Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540.