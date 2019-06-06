MALEAH DAVIS CASE: Derion Vence's cellphone records seized by police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5325138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MALEAH DAVIS: Latest after unknown remains found during search

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators want the information from Derion Vence's cellphone, including his location, during the time Maleah Davis was missing.Vence has been charged in connection with the death of 4-year-old Maleah.Houston police requested the information, including geo-location and cell tower data, from Verizon covering the dates from April 30 to May 15. The warrant covers messages and all the data stored on Vence's phone.Vence initially told police that he was driving to the airport with Maleah and his 2-year-old son when he was attacked by men in a pickup truck. He claimed he blacked out and later discovered Maleah missing. Police found several inconsistencies with Vence's account.Maleah's body was found Friday, May 31 in Hope, Arkansas.A mental health evaluation has also been ordered for Vence, who remains behind bars.Vence spoke in an exclusive jailhouse interview with ABC13's Chauncy Glover. He tearfully denied killing the 4-year-old girl."I ain't no killer, bro," Vence said. "Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her. That's not me. Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you I'm not that type of dude and I was good with the kids.""I should be home with my family. With Maleah, the kids and Brittany, cooking dinner and watching Netflix," Vence said.When Chauncy asked him about Maleah's death he said she didn't suffer."Nothing bad happened to Maleah," Vence said.Houston community activist Quanell X provided the revelation, saying that Vence told him the girl is dead and that her body was dumped off a road in Arkansas.According to Quanell, Vence admitted to him putting Maleah's body in a trash bag, putting the bag in the trunk and then driving to Hope, where he dumped the bag in a wooded area.