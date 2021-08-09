Firefighters pull survivors from wreckage of N. Harris County rollover crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are recovering in the hospital after being involved in a major crash in north Harris County.The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on West Road off I-45.Video from the crash scene shows firefighters tearing through the wreckage of a flipped truck to reach the passengers stuck inside.Harris County deputies say the driver of a red truck ran a red light and hit a black truck, which rolled and crashed into a pole.The two people in the black truck were rescued from the wreckage by Houston firefighters. In total, four people involved in the crash were injured.Everyone injured is expected to live, deputies said.