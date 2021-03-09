Magnolia ISD hacked: Threatening messages sent out through district's communication system

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Magnolia ISD is reassuring parents that students are safe after hackers breached the district's communication system and sent out threatening messages.School officials said the messages specifically "threatened the safety" of students at Magnolia High School. The messages were sent on Sunday via the district's communication system on social media, text, email, and phone calls.Cynthia Jackson has a daughter in high school at Magnolia ISD and told ABC13 her sister-in-law received one of the threats and sent it to her."We shouldn't be having all of this. I didn't go to [a] school where I had to have this problem," said Jackson. "I don't want my child to go to school and have this problem where she can't go to school and feel like she was safe. This is supposed to be a safe environment for children to go to school and it's not."The district released the following statement regarding the hacking: