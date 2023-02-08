Madonna responds to 'ageism' after comments on her appearance at the Grammys

Madonna has never been afraid to speak up -- especially when she's the topic of conversation.""Madonna called out ageism Tuesday night in response to photos where some commented that she was "unrecognizable" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, Madonna presented the Grammy for the best pop duo/group performance, awarding singers Sam Smith And Kim Petra for their hit song "Unholy."

Smith is the first nonbinary artist and Petras is the first transgender artist to win in this category, marking a history-making moment that Madonna said some missed by focusing on the wrong thing.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim. Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me..." Madonna shared on Instagram Tuesday night.

The "Queen of Provocation" was picked apart on social media for her appearance at the Grammys. The 64-year-old singer responded to the comments, confronting the "glare of ageism and misogyny" against women who are over 45.

The singer said she is going to continue to push boundaries and inspire new conversations about the beauty of growing older.

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start," she said. "I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career, but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

To put things simply, Madonna added a quote from Beyonce's popular "Renaissance" Album: "You won't break my soul."