Houston ISD votes to accept resignation of former Madison High School principal

Back in November, around 200 students walked out of class after a viral audio recording.
Students say some staff members were heard making inappropriate comments.
At that time, HISD temporarily reassigned several employees.
At Tuesday night's board meeting, trustees approved the resignation of Carlotta Brown, who served as the school's principal.
An interim principal started last month, according to the district.
November 2021 was not the first time students walked out at Madison High School.
Back in 2019, Eyewitness News reported on a demonstration involving about 200 students who protested in response to an alleged incident on campus.
