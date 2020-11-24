Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be very different this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2653691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade through the years

All-female samba drumline Fogo Azul NYC

Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and Mermaid Queen Lynn Nottage and Dick Zigun representing the Coney Island USA Mermaid Parade

Danza Fiesta representing the National Puerto Rican Day Parade

The Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Band representing the NYC Pride March

The Sugarplum Fairy from George Balanchine's The Nutcracker representing the New York City Ballet

The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums representing the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade

CaribFuturism featuring a collective of acts including partners Pan in Motion, Batingua Arts, Sesame Flyers, and Kaisokah Moko Jumbies with Carnival Queen Kay Mason representing the West Indian American Day Carnival Association

The Big Apple Circus

The NYPD Police Band

The West Point Marching Band and the step skills of Zeta Phi Beta

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8106847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Macy's holiday windows are a thank-you letter to essential workers, New Yorkers, first responders and marchers for equality.

Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide

Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Children's Books

Sinclair Oil's DINO

The Elf on the Shelf

Chase from PAW Patrol by Spin Master and Nickelodeon

Pikachu by the Pokémon Company International

Pillsbury Doughboy

Ronald McDonald

SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon

DreamWorks Animation's Trolls

NEW YORK CITY -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be very different than normal.The Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest traditions nationwide, and the company had previously said the parade will be "re-imagined."The 94th edition of the iconic event will usher in the holiday season with a televised celebration featuring giant character balloons, animated floats, incredible street performances, musical acts, and the one-and-only Santa Claus -- but there will be no audience or media with millions watching safely at home."For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has served as a milestone celebration that brings joy to millions of families nationwide and kicks off the holidays with unparalleled spectacle," said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Our safely reimagined broadcast will continue that cherished tradition, as viewers nationwide celebrate together bringing a much-needed sense of normalcy to our lives."In order to produce the event safely during this challenging time, the Macy's team, along with its partners in the city and state of New York, eliminated the traditional 2.5-mile route, scaled back elements, scheduled performers and reduced the overall number of participants.This year, the parade will be produced in a closed TV-set format over the course of several days leading up to and including Thanksgiving to ensure the safety of participants and staff."Thanks to incredible partnerships with the city and state of New York, as well as a host of agency partners and a resilient team, together we will keep America entertained safely from the comforts of home this year," Tercero said. "While it will may look different in execution, we invite everyone to tune in and experience our incredible celebration on television featuring our signature character balloons, dazzling animated floats, whimsical clowns, world-class performances, and of course the arrival of Santa Claus, who will once again herald the start of the holiday season."The best of Broadway will once again be featured in the Macy's Parade, with performances from the casts of "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Hamilton," "Jagged Little Pill" and "Mean Girls."In addition, the Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.Also performing will be:Joining the festivities will be AJR, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (opening the show), Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Darlene Love, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Matthew Morrison, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton (on behalf of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store), Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha and Brett Young.Since 1927, when the parade's character balloons first joined the revelry, the inflatables have become a signature element featuring some of the world's most beloved characters. Over time, the inflatables have morphed from air-filled characters carried on sticks to high-flying giants, balloonheads, hybrid inflatables with vehicles inside (balloonicles) or tandem tricycles (trycaloons).New giants joining the line-up this year include the Boss Baby by DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" and Red Titan from "Ryan's World" by Sunlight Entertainment and Pocket Watch.The newest balloon stars will take flight without the traditional 80-100 handlers, instead employing an innovative, specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles field tested and approved by the relevant agencies in New York City.Their Thanksgiving Day flights will be manned by a smaller vehicle team helping to safely reduce the overall number of people needed underneath each balloon.Also making appearances on the national broadcast are giant balloon favorites, including:Macy's says safety is its top priority, and robust health measures have been implemented across all areas of the production including COVID-19 testing, wellness checks, required masks and social distancing practices.In constant communication with government agency and health experts, several contingency plans were developed allowing the production the ability to adjust plans based on the evolving environment and any subsequent restrictions, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.