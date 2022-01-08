Macy's kicks off 2022 with a chain of closures, one being at the San Jacinto Mall in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- After 40 years, Macy's is closing their store at the San Jacinto Mall in Baytown.Macy's announced in early 2020 it will close 125 stores and cut 2,000 corporate jobs as the company tries to stabilize profitability and allow for future growth.Director of external communications at Macy's Inc., Jacqueline King, shared with ABC13, "Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at a nearby Macy's store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources."The closure is a part of the company's strategy, which was announced in early 2020, according to King.A clearance sale will begin in January and run until the end of February. A closing date has not been released.Shopping at Macy's and San Jacinto Furniture Clearance will be available online and at Macy's Almeda Mall.