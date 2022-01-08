store closing

Macy's kicks off 2022 with a chain of closures, one being at the San Jacinto Mall in Baytown

EMBED <>More Videos

Macy's to close 125 stores, launch new store format

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- After 40 years, Macy's is closing their store at the San Jacinto Mall in Baytown.

Macy's announced in early 2020 it will close 125 stores and cut 2,000 corporate jobs as the company tries to stabilize profitability and allow for future growth.

RELATED: Macy's to close 125 stores, launch new store format

Director of external communications at Macy's Inc., Jacqueline King, shared with ABC13, "Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at a nearby Macy's store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources."

The closure is a part of the company's strategy, which was announced in early 2020, according to King.

A clearance sale will begin in January and run until the end of February. A closing date has not been released.

Shopping at Macy's and San Jacinto Furniture Clearance will be available online and at Macy's Almeda Mall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbaytownmallmacy'sstore closingshoppingsales
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORE CLOSING
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
Houston restaurants and bars closed due to latest COVID outbreak
CVS to close around 900 stores
Favorite Houston po' boy palace shutters Medical Center location
TOP STORIES
Turning warm and stormy this weekend
Customer killed in triple shooting at after-hours club in SW Houston
2 killed in wrong-way crash involving ambulance on Westpark Tollway
What to do to avoid wrong-way drivers
Ted Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism
Teacher kept son in trunk to avoid COVID exposure, investigators say
Galleria-area freeway closure to last for half of 2022
Show More
More than 20K HISD students in classes without certified teacher
UH men's basketball game to benefit local literacy work
Texas cold front: Reviving concerns about electric grid
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Amber Alert discontinued for San Antonio girl who went missing Dec. 20
More TOP STORIES News