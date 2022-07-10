2 detained for after shooting alleged machete attacker in self defense in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police detained two men for questioning after they claimed to shoot a man in self-defense to prevent a machete attack in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.Officers were called to the 7300 block of Mullins at about 12:30 a.m., after one man called 911, admitting that he and another man had shot someone in the stomach.Upon the officers' arrival, both men were detained and cooperated with police and told HPD that they both shot the man because he was attempting to hit them with a machete, according to HPD's Sergeant Jason Hill.Shortly after, an injured man approached officers to show that he had been shot in the stomach, police said.The Houston Fire Department was on the scene and took the man to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK, police said.According to Sgt. Hill, it is unclear why the man was attacked with a machete.A handgun was recovered from the scene but a machete has not been found, according to HPD.