Young Houstonian battling cancer inspires Cardi B and Trae the Truth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Cardi B is showing respect to a young lady from Houston who is battling brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma.

Lyric has suffered with health problems for quite some time. She's undergone four brain surgeries, according to her Instagram. She's now receiving treatments at the Texas Medical Center.



In the video, Cardi B said she's happy to see Lyric dancing, being goofy and making Tik Tok videos even though she's sick.

Other celebrities, such as Trae tha Truth, have also taken a major role in the girl's life. Trae visits Lyric and her family often, even accompanying her to hospital visits while allowing her to call him 'Uncle Trae.'



Recently, Trae asked for prayers for the young girl after she began losing her vision. He said that still doesn't stop her from enjoying life to the fullest.

