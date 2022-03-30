2 UH volleyball players appear in video with racist caption regarding 1935 lynching

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A racist video involving at least two University of Houston students has sparked outrage on campus.The students in the video, who are a part of the UH volleyball team, are seen laughing at the reference to a public lynching location in Columbus.According to The Cougar, the campus newspaper, one of the two players in the video is from Columbus, Texas.The video, which we're showing as a snapshot, didn't have any audio, but the caption reads, "This is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."The students, who ABC13 isn't naming, are seen in the video driving by a large oak tree where two teenage boys were publicly lynched in November 1935.According to The Cougar, the initial video was recorded by a freshman on Snapchat then posted anonymously on a Twitter account over the weekend.The post started spreading on social media and sparking outrage from students.ABC13 spoke to a UH student-athlete, who didn't want to be identified. She heard about the disturbing video and said she was not surprised."The way I am treated here at this university is not the best, and I think it does have something to do with skin tone," She said. "So when I hear about little things like the volleyball (video) and I'm not surprised, but it is disappointing."A spokesperson for UH sent this statement about the video:Andrew Pate, the Associate AD/Strategic Communications with the University's athletic department also says:ABC13 attempted to contact the players in the video for comment and both students have deleted their Twitter accounts.