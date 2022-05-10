eclipse

Timeline of 'Super Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse this weekend

'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse is this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend brings a great opportunity to see a lunar eclipse in Houston. The moon will pass through Earth's shadow Sunday evening, turning it a "blood red" color before midnight.

The moon will also be closer than normal to Earth, causing it to appear slightly larger, earning the label "supermoon."

Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog said the first time most of us will notice a change to the moon's bright disc will occur at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the partial eclipse phase begins. It will start to turn red at about 10:30 p.m. with a maximum eclipse occurring around 11:11 p.m. All the celestial fun will end just before 1 a.m. Monday.

When making your plans, understand there is a chance the clouds may not cooperate, so continue to check the forecast throughout the week.

Houston's next opportunity to see a lunar eclipse will occur later this year in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. The next time you'll be able to see a total lunar eclipse this early in the night won't happen until June 25, 2029, so it might be worth staying up a little later to catch it this time around.

