20 and 21-year-old siblings killed in 'unprovoked' quadruple shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Siblings, ages 20 and 21 years old, were two of the three people shot to death in what police call an "unprovoked" attack in southwest Houston.Medical examiners identified the younger two victims ofon Ranchester Drive as Luis Ruiz and Jessica Ruiz. Luis was Jessica's older brother, according to a family member.According to Houston police, the siblings were shot when they, along with three others, got into a confrontation with two men in a gold or brown sedan. At some point, the men left only to return and open fire.A total of four people were shot. Aside from Luis and Jessica, an unidentified man in his 40s was also killed in the shooting. The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman who survived, was rushed to the hospital. The fifth person at the scene was not injured.Police are looking for those responsible, but did not have a clear description.Since the shooting, the sister of Luis and Jessica set up ato raise money for their funerals. The site also offers tribute to the siblings who "took care of one another" and were "always together."Police are urging anyone with information on the case to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.