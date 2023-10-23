Lucha Libre wows the crowd in Houston's Magnolia Park

RINGSIDE: Go inside the world of Lucha Libre, a sport filled with passion and a bit of mischief.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With their vibrant masks and high-flying moves, Lucha Libre has been exciting the crowd at the Coliseo in Magnolia Park.

"You have to come and feel it, because in reality its something unique." Organizer Leopoldo Llanos said.

Lucha Libre is a form of freestyle wrestling. It's been a big part of Mexican culture for decades.

"Lucha Libre is culture, Lucha Libre is passion, Lucha Libre is carried in the blood of all Mexicans," Llanos said.

The matches are held every Sunday and are hosted by Mexican native Jose Ponce. For 5 years now, he's been putting on the family-friendly shows, recreating the authenticity you often see in Mexico.

"With Lucha Libre there is a lot of mischief," Ponce said. "The wrestlers interact with the people, we try to put together a show so everyone leaves happy,"

Ponce and his team are also training a new generation of wrestlers, ensuring that the culture is not lost.

"We have a beautiful tradition that we inherited from our parents, and our grandparents," llanos said." We always carry Lucha Libre in our hearts."

The Coliseo is located at 7122 Avenue B.