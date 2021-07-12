Ex-HPD officer indicted for aggravated assault in 2019 arrest of man

HPD statement on indictment of former officer:#HouNews pic.twitter.com/HZdhkc0waF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston police officer who allegedly told another officer to shoot a suspect has been indicted for aggravated assault by a public servant.An excessive force lawsuit alleges officer Lucas Vieira told another officer to shoot Aundre Howard when he tried to run away during a traffic stop. When the other officer caught up to Howard and detained him, Vieira then used his handcuffs to beat Howard in the back of the head at least three times, court records say.The attorney for Howard provided body camera video of the arrest in July of 2019.It does not, however, show the entire confrontation.Just after his swearing in as chief, HPD Chief Troy Finner suspended Vieira on April 16."We respect the grand jury's decision. The case is now in the hands of the courts," HPD said in a statement on Sunday.