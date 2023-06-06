NW Harris County stabbing leaves 2 people hurt, 1 man in custody, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation got underway Monday evening after deputies were told about a stabbing involving family members.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Lower Arrow Drive, which is off the Tomball Parkway in the Meadows of Northwest Park neighborhood.

According to the sheriff's office, a man, who may have been on drugs, stabbed his mother and sister. Both victims were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Deputies arrested the suspect.

It's not immediately known what led to the alleged act.

An Eyewitness News crew observed at least one sheriff's investigator inside crime scene tape blocking the street.

