Lovie Smith named 5th head coach for the Houston Texans, sources confirm

An official announcement from the team is expected Monday and Smith could be introduced as early as Tuesday morning.
The video above is from a previous report.
RELATED: Who will the Texans hire as next head coach? Meet the men they've interviewed so far
The Texans have included Smith in their discussions all along, but his candidacy has gained steam in recent days, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Josh McCown will not be the Texans' next head coach, and now that Smith is hired, the team's offensive coordinator is the current quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, not McCown, a source told ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
I can confirm Lovie Smith, the 63 year-old #NFL coaching veteran who served as Houston’s Assoc. HC & def. coord. in ‘21, will be named the new head coach of the #Texans.— Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) February 7, 2022
Official announcement from team expected today & Smith could be introduced as early as Tues. AM. @abc13sports pic.twitter.com/CYMWGJ20nT
Smith was previously an NFL head coach with the Chicago Bears (2004-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15). He joined David Culley's Texans staff in March last year after being fired following a five-year stint as head coach at the University of Illinois.
Smith has an 89-87 record as an NFL head coach and was the 2005 Associated Press Coach of the Year.
RELATED: Houston Texans officially name Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator
Smith, who is Black, now joinsMiami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, New York Jets' Robert Saleh, Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera as the league's only minority head coaches.
McCown was under consideration despite never coaching above the high school level. He first retired in 2019 after 17 years as an NFL quarterback and took a job as a high school quarterbacks coach in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his sons played. He continued to coach after coming out of retirement later in 2019. The Texans also interviewed McCown last year for the position eventually filled by Culley.
The Texans fired Culley on Jan. 13 after just one year at the helm. Houston went 4-13 in Culley's single season.
RELATED: Texans fire head coach David Culley after going 4-13 in his debut season
The Texans also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and former Steelers wide receiver and current Florida Atlantic receivers coach Hines Ward.
RELATED: Houston Texans, Lovie Smith discuss head-coaching position
ESPN contributed to this report.