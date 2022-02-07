Houston Texans

Lovie Smith named 5th head coach for the Houston Texans, sources confirm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans name Lovie Smith, the team's defensive coordinator and associate head coach, as the fifth head coach, making him NFL's one of four minority head coaches, sources confirm.

An official announcement from the team is expected Monday and Smith could be introduced as early as Tuesday morning.

The Texans have included Smith in their discussions all along, but his candidacy has gained steam in recent days, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Josh McCown will not be the Texans' next head coach, and now that Smith is hired, the team's offensive coordinator is the current quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton, not McCown, a source told ESPN's Sarah Barshop.



Smith was previously an NFL head coach with the Chicago Bears (2004-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15). He joined David Culley's Texans staff in March last year after being fired following a five-year stint as head coach at the University of Illinois.

Smith has an 89-87 record as an NFL head coach and was the 2005 Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Smith, who is Black, now joinsMiami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, New York Jets' Robert Saleh, Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera as the league's only minority head coaches.

McCown was under consideration despite never coaching above the high school level. He first retired in 2019 after 17 years as an NFL quarterback and took a job as a high school quarterbacks coach in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his sons played. He continued to coach after coming out of retirement later in 2019. The Texans also interviewed McCown last year for the position eventually filled by Culley.

The Texans fired Culley on Jan. 13 after just one year at the helm. Houston went 4-13 in Culley's single season.

The Texans also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and former Steelers wide receiver and current Florida Atlantic receivers coach Hines Ward.

ESPN contributed to this report.
