Texas Lottery jackpot up to $44 million for Wednesday's drawing

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A record jackpot keeps climbing after there was no winner in Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing.
The jackpot is now up to $44 million, the largest in more than a decade, according to the Texas Lottery.
The next drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 23.
While nobody picked them all, 24 people hit five out of six numbers drawn and won more than $2,700 each.
If you still have your ticket from Saturday, don't throw it away. There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.
The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.
So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.
