Personal Finance

Texas Lottery jackpot up to $44 million for Wednesday's drawing

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A record jackpot keeps climbing after there was no winner in Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing.

The jackpot is now up to $44 million, the largest in more than a decade, according to the Texas Lottery.

The next drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 23.

While nobody picked them all, 24 people hit five out of six numbers drawn and won more than $2,700 each.

If you still have your ticket from Saturday, don't throw it away. There are several prizes that still need to be claimed.

The odds of picking all 6 numbers is 1 in 25,827,165.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner. A Laredo resident claimed a prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetexas newsjackpotmoneygamblingpersonal financerewardlottery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta's rain bands begin to soak SE Texas
Beta's storm surge arrives
Houston-area school closings and delays
Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed
Police chase suspect shoots at HPD officer before crash
Residents along the coast prepare for Tropical Storm Beta
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Show More
Woman dies in burning car while escaping brutal abduction
Texans eager for home opener against Ravens today
Harris County resumes in-person jury duty
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
More TOP STORIES News