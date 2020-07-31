West Point graduate loses class ring on trip to M.D. Anderson in Houston

Phil Raign was in Houston Monday with his daughter.
They were visiting M.D. Anderson to discuss treatments for his daughter, Ressa Raign's, breast cancer.
But, he says as soon as they arrived, he realized his ring was missing.
He believes he lost it at M.D. Anderson or at the Arby's in Madisonville where they stopped on the way into town.
"The ring has a lot of emotional memories associated with it, primarily it signifies all of my military experience," Phil said.
"It's got a lot of significance to not only him, but to me as well, seeing it on his hand all my life," Resa recalled.
Phil actually lost his ring back in the 60s, but a family friend found it and returned it.
He says he is hopeful it will be found again.
