Los Angeles family moves from shed to apartment, thanks to money from 8-year-old son's plant business

He started his business, Aaron's Garden, earlier this year to help his family with finances. Now, he's saved enough to give his family a new home.
By Eric Resendiz
EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Life is starting to turn around for 8-year-old Aaron Moreno and his family. He started his business, Aaron's Garden, earlier this year to help his family with finances. Now, the family of four has saved enough to move from their shed into an apartment.

"I feel happier because we don't have to struggle as much as before," Moreno said.

Moreno, an East Los Angeles resident, started his business in June to help his single mom, Berenice Pacheco, make ends meet after she lost her job because of the pandemic.

"I never thought we would accomplish and come this far ... we couldn't believe that we got a house," Pacheco said. "I admire him for everything he has been able to do that I haven't as a mom."



Pacheco now has a part-time job and with the funds from that, Aaron's Garden, and a GoFundMe page started by a family friend -- which helped raise thousands of dollars -- the family was also able to buy a car and furniture for their new place.

"I feel happy because now we could go places," Moreno said.

Through all of the financial help the family has received, Pacheco said they were also able to bring back her daughter from Mexico, who was sent to live with her grandparents in 2018 because of financial struggles.

"I'm just so proud of my brother because he was the one who got me back," said Ayleen Pacheco, Moreno's sister.

The family will remodel the garage of their new home to make space for Aaron's Garden.

"I think the best thing for me well, everything has been the best, but it's that Aaron got to reunite us with his older sister with the money he received," Pacheco said. "And he's just been doing everything for us. And he's like the man of the house."
