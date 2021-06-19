Neighbors tried to save 21-year-old man's life after shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting victim found in an east Houston neighborhood Friday evening caught the attention of residents who tried to save his life, deputies said.It happened in the 14400 block of Longview Street near Barbara Mae and Anderson Streets just before 7 p.m.Deputies were called to a shots fired report in the area when they found the victim, a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The man was unresponsive when they arrived, but neighbors were working to perform CPR.The man died at the scene.Witnesses said a dark colored Hummer took off from the area just after the shooting happened, but deputies were not able to find the vehicle, investigators said.There was no word on the victim's identity or a description of the suspects who may have been involved.If you know anything about the shooting or the victim involved, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.