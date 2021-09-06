Lone Star Flight Museum near Houston's Ellington Airport opens 9/11 exhibit

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Lone Star Flight Museum opened a new exhibit this month to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, according to an Aug. 25 press release."Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11" remembers and honors the 2,977 people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, per the release. The names of each person will cover the gallery walls at the museum, which is located near Houston's Ellington Airport.As part of the exhibit, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam is on display. The beam is on loan from the city of Bellaire. It was first donated to the city by the Rubenstein Family Foundation, per the release.A guest book is also on display for visitors to leave their name, a sentiment or reflection about the events of 9/11. Upon closing of the exhibit, the guest book will be donated to the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, per the release.The Never Forget exhibit is free for school groups and home school groups or families that book a field trip. Students in grades K-12 will also have access to grade-appropriate, pre- and post- visit classroom activities, per the release. More information about the exhibit can be found on the museum's social media pages.