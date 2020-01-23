accuweather

Canadian woman finds out what happens when you leave your car window open during a blizzard

A Canadian woman was surprised to walk up to her car after a snowstorm and find it packed full of freshly fallen snow.

Lola Parsons of Conception Bay South said she and her friend Gail initially thought strong winds had blown out the front passenger window of her black sedan or possibly even a burglar. They realized they were wrong, though, as they dug out the car and realized there was no broken glass.

"I looked to my best friend Gail and said, 'Oh my god, Gail, I left the window down.' And then we both started laughing hysterically," Parsons told AccuWeather.

Parsons said she spent about an hour digging the two feet of snow out of the car by hand.

"It was packed underneath the seats because the wind was whipping around...I got all the snow out and I turned on the heater and the heated seats," she said. "It was too cold for any of the snow to have melted in my car. It was really fine particles of ice almost, so I lucked out there that nothing melted in the car and my car is pretty good."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherviral videosnowcanadau.s. & worldblizzardwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News