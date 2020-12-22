localish

Northern California spa offers unique experience with cedar enzyme bath

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- Osmosis Day Spa in Sonoma County is well known for its unique cedar enzyme bath treatment.

It's the only place providing therapeutic body treatment outside of Japan.

Michael Stusser opened Osmosis over 30 years ago in Freestone, after studying gardening in Japan. He discovered the cedar bath while living in Kyoto and wanted to bring the treatment to the states.

"When people do the bath, many people say they lose all sense of time, they kind of go into a timeless state, they feel deeply cleansed and lighter, because it's such a powerful detoxification," said Stusser.

The warm and fragrant treatment offers many health benefits, like improving circulation, increasing metabolism, and relieving joint and muscle pain.

Guests immerse themselves in a mixture of ground cedar and rice bran with living enzymes that stimulates the body inside and out.

Learn more about the healing properties of the Cedar Enzyme Bath, visit osmosis.com.
Related topics:
sonomacaliforniakgobusinessspasonoma countylocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
