YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Deepica Mutyala was growing up, she struggled to find cosmetics that matched her skin tone. She started experimenting with makeup tricks and began creating videos designed for women who look like her. In 2015, she posted a beauty tutorial on YouTube showing women how to use red lipstick to conceal dark under-eye circles. The video went viral, racking up over 10 million views!

Mutyala went from a vlogger to a CEO, creating the online platform Live Tinted to focus on inclusive, diverse beauty and offers products for every shade in between. She created the best-selling Huestick, a 4-in-1 multistick that can be used as a color corrector, eye shadow, blush or lipstick. The Huestick comes in three universal shades to match any skin tone.

