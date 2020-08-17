Watch as this firefighter sets a burpee world record!

This firefighter is an unofficial Guinness World Record holder, pending paperwork. 5,297 - that's how many burpees Nick Christopoulos said he did on Sunday in an un-air-conditioned gym. "It was as it sounds, awful...yeah," his venture to hold the title started simply enough- for every call at his firehouse, he'd do 100 burpees. "The day I started, I did 1,300 in one day," originally, Christopoulos wanted to set the record at his fire station, but COVID-19 slammed the door on that. Instead, a friend offered up their gym. Christopoulos says that since he started his journey for the title, the record had been broken twice - adding 600 more burpees than previously expected. "It was pretty devastating," he said after learning the news while training, "but it made me train even harder." With no AC after 12 hours of burpees, pending paperwork, the record is his. For now, Nick says he'll take a well-deserved week off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many employees' take-home pay to increase next month
9 Houston-area districts go back to school today
Mornings and evenings are about to feel more comfortable
SPONSORED: This 2020 Head Start program is now open for enrollment
2 hostages released after Austin-area officer involved shooting
$700K raised for 5-year-old shot and killed while riding bike
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Show More
Mother shot while sitting in car with son on Ella Blvd.
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Washington Football Team hires first-ever Black president
Here's a recap of the news you need for Monday, August 17
Mural reading 'Cannon's Life Matters' honors murdered 5-year-old
More TOP STORIES News