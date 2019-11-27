Dayton family creates Texas-sized Christmas lights display

This Christmas wonderland in Dayton, Texas, is made up of thousands of twinkling lights.Paul Wright and his family started with a small display about 20 years ago and now it is made up of tens of thousands of lights, which are mostly LEDs to keep the electric bill down.In 2017, the Wright family won $50,000 in ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."Around town, the Wright's are known as the "Christmas people," and they welcome anyone and everyone to come out and check out their amazing Christmas wonderland.