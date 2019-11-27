Dayton family creates Texas-sized Christmas lights display

This Christmas wonderland in Dayton, Texas, is made up of thousands of twinkling lights.

Paul Wright and his family started with a small display about 20 years ago and now it is made up of tens of thousands of lights, which are mostly LEDs to keep the electric bill down.

In 2017, the Wright family won $50,000 in ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

Around town, the Wright's are known as the "Christmas people," and they welcome anyone and everyone to come out and check out their amazing Christmas wonderland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidaytexaschristmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No timeline for end to plant fire as evacuation in effect
ABC 13 Unsolved: Beloved dad murdered in his car 34 years ago
2 teens shot while sitting inside parked car in Baytown
95 slaves reinterred at Fort Bend ISD site where they were found
Cloudy Thanksgiving, strong storms possible Saturday
Man shot and killed by restaurant owner in SE Houston
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Body in dead woman's freezer could have been there up to 11 years
Plant called 'high priority violators' by EPA before blast
Clerk staged robbery with boyfriend, then got engaged at Walmart, police say
What's burning in the plant explosion in Port Neches?
Timeline of southeast Texas plant explosions
More TOP STORIES News