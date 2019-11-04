This Workout Class Combines Swordplay and Martial Arts

If you drive past one Chicago alley you may find yourself watching medieval and renaissance swordplay, and it's all just for a great workout!

Forteza Fitness is trying to build a strong community through martial arts and swordplay.

"What we are is an eclectic fitness and martial arts gym," said Jesse Kula, Forteza Fitness' manager.

Kula said "forteza" is the Italian word for strength.


"Playing with swords, there's nothing like it," said Thayne Alexander. "They say swords are sexy, and they really are."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
By-stander wounded, 2 in critical condition after shooting
1 dead in apparent road rage shooting along Eastex Freeway
Body found at oil well in Chambers County
Toddler taken by Life Flight after struck by vehicle
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Greinke wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award
Show More
Viral Houston couple enjoys honeymoon in UK alongside Texans
Man found dead at Westchase area car wash
Student reveals sexual relationship with 63-year-old teacher
11-year-old almost lured into SUV by naked driver
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
More TOP STORIES News