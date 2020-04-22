localish

Pretty Little Bakers sells cookie-decorating kits to spark fun during shelter in place

By Victoria Vallecorse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Owner and cookier of Pretty Little Bakers, Kellie Knezovich specializes in baking tantalizing treats with complex designs and buttery textures.

In 2019, we interviewed Kellie for a Localish video featuring her bustling business, as she busily iced hundreds of cookies for events throughout the Bay Area.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, large gatherings have been canceled, inspiring Kellie to cook up something that temporarily fills the void. In an effort to spark family bonding and virtual interaction, she developed DIY cookie-decorating kits.

The Pretty Little Bakers DIY Cookie Kit comes complete with 12 sugar cookie shapes of your choosing, four bags of colorful icing, three types of sprinkles, and other helpful decorating tools. Her goal? To encourage families and friends to spend time together creating their own cookie creations from home.

Kellie recommends virtually connecting with loved ones and decorating the cookies together as a way of maintaining contact during a time of distancing. The kits also provide a creative (and yummy!) way to keep children's minds engaged and spirits up while school is out.

Ultimately, Kellie hopes that the cookie kits will promote more happiness and joy during this uncertain time. Pretty Little Bakers now ships nationwide, so everyone throughout the U.S. can receive a box full of treats!

Click here for more information.
