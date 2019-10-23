localish

The Pink Coffee Cart of Echo Park

Karla Cruz and Michael Burton, a 29 year-old-couple, quit their jobs and started Karla's Coffee Cart. "I'm an immigrant, I came to this country when I was seven years old. I struggled to learn English and adjust to a different country. When I finished high school, I didn't have a work permit or anything that would allow me to even get a job in America," said Cruz. Cruz is covered by DACA which allowed her to get the work permit she needed to become a barista and to start her own business. "I'm the first one in my family to actually start something like owning their own business so it's a lot of pressure," said Cruz. But with DACA, the help of her fiancé and this little pink cart, she's able to make her American dream a reality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
small businessdacalocalishcoffee
LOCALISH
The Art of Breaking and Its Place in Hip-hop Culture
This Is the Fastest Pumpkin Carver in the World
Students Help Special Needs Teammate Score A Goal
Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School employee charged in crash that injured student
Justin Verlander still seeking 1st career win in World Series
Teen arrested with $1,200 in fake World Series tickets
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting
Astro dog cheers up patients at Hermann Hospital
Professor holds baby during lecture so mom can take notes
Show More
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting himself inside home
Judge issues new psych evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Driver killed in possible racing crash that split car in half
57-year-old man with reported dementia missing
Newlywed Astros fan killed hours after watching team win ALCS
More TOP STORIES News