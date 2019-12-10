Arts & Culture

Sneaker Heads Go Wild For New Pop-Up Art Exhibit

Sneaker heads Steve Harris and Steve Brown have opened the Sneakertopia Pop-Up art exhibit curated by Justin Fredericks around their love for the sneaker culture. With exhibits from local artist highlighting iconic sneaker designs and the influence hip hop culture and movies have on sneakers. Featured artist include McFlyy, Man One who created the festival space with the adidas stage and artist Tommii Lim. The exhibits are highly interactive for visitors, with photos and videos highly encouraged. Make sure to stop by wearing your favorite kicks and bring your selfie sticks!

Follow Sneakertopia via Instagram: @gosneakertopia, Follow some of the featured artist on Instagram as well: @manoneart, @tommii and @mcflyy .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartarts & culturepop upsneakerslocalishculture
ARTS & CULTURE
Step back to 1969 with locations from Tarantino's film
Research scientist turned Insta-famous NYC photographer
New Slime Museum opens in NYC and it's an Instagrammer's dream
Woman Transforms Into La Catrina for Dia de los Muertos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
'Mama Bear mode': Mom helped catch robber who held up 2 girls
Cold front drops temperatures to 40s in Houston
LIVE | Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Lyft names top Houston destinations for 2019
Houston's busiest street to be repaved
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Show More
Slain HPD sergeant's vest may have been penetrated: chief
Video captures moments leading to HPD sergeant's death
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Pageant winners all black for the first time
More TOP STORIES News