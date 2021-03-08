localish

Salvation of Sorrows is bringing haircuts to the homeless.

PHILADELPHIA -- A daughter's promise to her dying father is being fulfilled through Salvation of Sorrows, a traveling bus offering free haircuts for the homeless.

Abby Anderson began Salvation of Sorrows in 2016 after her father passed away.


He had been living homeless in South Carolina, a veteran suffering from alcoholism.

Anderson brought him home to Philadelphia but five days later he died. She made a promise during that short time to give haircuts for the homeless and she is now living that promise.

Her husband Chris is the barber and they travel all around Philadelphia and beyond, offering a sense of dignity and charity to those less fortunate.

Salvation of Sorrows | Facebook | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit mesmerizes Chicago
Snow graffiti artist 'tags' brick buildings in Chicago
'Nailed it:' 4-year-olds recreated Obama Inauguration outfits
78-year-old lifts over 400lbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Interim superintendent announces she's leaving HISD
Mayor Turner to issue update on COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
How these 2 women became the pilot and reporter inside SkyEye
How much do Houston-area superintendents make?
Our America: Women Forward (Full Trailer)
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Sunny skies will give way to clouds on Tuesday
Show More
People threatened to call immigration over mask rule
Recent superintendent changes in Houston-area districts
Biden to make primetime address marking 1 year into pandemic
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
More TOP STORIES News