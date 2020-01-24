Porter Moser: Coaching With Purpose at Loyola University Chicago

After taking Loyola University Chicago's basketball team to the NCAA Final Four in 2018, Porter Moser decided to stay with the Ramblers even when other programs offered him more money.

"I have a purpose here," Moser said. "I love everyday walking down by the quote of St. Ignatius."

In the university's stadium, the quote reads, "Go forth and set the world on fire."

"It means have a purpose. It means win the day. I think people really live that. They live that here at Loyola," Moser said.

Moser said he often asks during the recruitment process: Who are you influencing everyday? How can I enhance that influence? Who's influencing you?

"We are a university of students who care about each other, who want to influence each other, who want to make a difference in the world," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Massive blast damage field treated as crime scene
Blast heavily damaged about 200 Houston homes
What to know about structural damage after explosion
This is the moment of the deadly explosion in northwest Houston
Houston's 'tox-doc' explains what we know about propylene
What to do now if your home was damaged by blast
What the company at center of deadly Houston blast does
Show More
Hear firefighters describe moment of deadly explosion
Witnesses describe injured workers after blast
List of streets to avoid after massive explosion in NW Houston
Social media reacts to massive explosion in NW Houston
Sunny skies expected today ahead of Saturday clouds
More TOP STORIES News