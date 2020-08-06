91-year-old chemist invents 'IoWipe' a reusable wipe to sanitize during COVID-19

A Philadelphia inventor has spent his entire life studying for this moment in history.

"Being a Depression baby, I developed a certain mental attitude of survival," he said.


On his 91st birthday, we met Solomon Rosenblatt in his Chestnut Hill backyard with a smorgasbord of inventions lined up on the patio table.

"Bacteria has been growing. It's been sneaking up on us all the time," said Solomon Rosenblatt.


He unraveled a small black cloth that could revolutionize the way we approach cleanliness in the future. Cleverly called, "IoWipe," the product is a sponge cloth infused with the chemical element, iodine. "Iodine is nature's antimicrobial," Rosenblatt said.

He cites that bacteria has not yet learned how to fight against the strength of this essential mineral. His discovery was decades in the making.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacoronaviruswpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Army Secretary speaking about recent Fort Hood cases
Quiet for now as we enter historical peak period for storms
New COVID-19 treatment shows promise in Houston tests
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
What does synchronous learning mean for students?
4-year-old rescued from 12-foot gator by dad and 6 others
Show More
Man's $200,000 life savings ripped away during beating
Montrose-Westheimer shopping center sold for mixed-use project
Woman's death in SE Houston described as 'very odd'
19 people die from COVID-19 at Missouri City nursing home
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
More TOP STORIES News