localish

People are lining up for these Rowhome Coffee pretzel Sandwiches!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- People are lining up for the delicious pretzel sandwiches at Rowhome Coffee in Philadelphia.

Rowhome Coffee opened their doors just two months ago and the response has been immense.

They specialize in coffee but its the pretzel sandwiches that have people flocking to the Fitler Square shop. Philadelphia is a pretzel city, but Rowhome Coffee is believed to be the first spot in the city to use the Philadelphia snack in place of bread on a sandwich.

They have bacon, sausage, and pork roll egg sandwiches as well as vegan options. The pretzels are sourced from Federal Pretzels in New Jersey.

Rowhome Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
2536 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Would you try a whiskey infused with deer meat?
West Philly barber bootcamp enlists youth in successful futures
This group of doctors administered 4,000 COVID-19 shots in one day
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas becomes biggest state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo tried to appeal to Gov. Abbott
'This will kill Texans,' Dems say of Abbott reopening state
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
Majority of Houston-area ISDs will still require masks
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Grandmother and grandson found dead in SE Houston home
Show More
Road rage bullet '1 millimeter' from killing girl with special needs
Sunny skies with mild afternoon temps
13 killed when semi-truck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Southwest offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans
Nutcracker Market Spring event returns in person
More TOP STORIES News