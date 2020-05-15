Paul Shaffer's daughter fosters puppies to stay positive

LOS ANGELES -- Victoria Shaffer, daughter of former Late Show with David Letterman music director Paul Shaffer, is taking her love of dogs to new heights by fostering puppies during the pandemic.

Shaffer also hosts a web show dedicated to pups and she's working on a book with tips for dog owners.

Shaffer also took on fostering dogs in partnership with Mutt Scouts, a Southern California dog rescue non-profit.

Recently, she took on a litter of 9 puppies and their mom.

"Her name is Madonna," said Shaffer. "So we have called this litter the 'pup star' litter. They were all named after pop stars. We have Brittany Spears, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga."

The puppies arrived at an opportune time for Shaffer. Several family members, including her father, mother and aunt tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother and aunt spent time in the hospital for treatment.

All nine pups have been adopted, but the mother has yet to find a forever home.

"These dogs have kept me company during this time," Shaffer said. "And now, I'm just so touched that I was able to be a part of nine puppies lives and hopefully enhance a lot of other people's lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcanimal rescueanimalslocalish show (lsh)pet projectlocalishpuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Warnings and Advisories issued across southeast Texas
High water locations on Houston-area roads
HISD cancels food distribution event on Saturday due to weather
HISD considers year-round school calendar
Harris, Fort Bend Co COVID-19 test sites close due to bad weather
Video shows HPD officers confront and shoot man with BB gun
Evictions and debt collections can resume soon, court orders
Show More
Trump says goal is 300M coronavirus vaccine doses in stock by January
10 Houston companies with most layoffs in 2020
Expect years for Houston area hotels to recover, expert says
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Phone data shows a reason why minorities hit harder by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News