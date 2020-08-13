localish

San Jose's HERO Tent fuels Black Lives Matter protesters and human rights activists

SAN JOSE -- Following the death of George Floyd, 22-year-old Kiana Simmons attended the first protest staged in San Jose. Protests can be long with demonstrations lasting hours.

Now a San Jose nonprofit named HERO Tent aims to help those risking their lives to end systemic racism.


HERO stands for Human, Empowerment, Radical Optimism. The nonprofit organization strives to guarantee that all protesters and the surrounding community are provided with proper sustenance to continue their efforts for equality and social justice.

"We've fed and given water to thousands of people at this point," HERO Tent Board Secretary Jesilyn Faust shares. "We have over 70 volunteers out here helping us." While Simmon's supply and volunteer resources grow, so do her future plans for HERO Tent.

"I'd like to see it transform to different movements," Simmons explains. "What we offer can translate to any movement and we want to help the people of that movement get what they need while still being able to protest."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgoblack lives matterprotestall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Crafted cocktails made easy, safely at home
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens
3D printed eyewear for healthcare workers
Boys & Girls Club delivers thousands of meals to Bay Area families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd's former partner talks about George's impact
Cy-Fair ISD tells parents staff member has contracted virus
13 Investigates: PPP loans for 1000s of churches, SBA bends rules
HISD will spend $31 million on laptops and hotspots
Police budget in Austin cut by $150 million
SPONSORED: How Catholic schools are changing this school year
Local Minister and wife struggle to rebuild home after fire
Show More
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Man has been having high heart rate since contracting virus
Doctors, scientists move forward with potential COVID-19 vaccine
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing innocent Uber driver
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
More TOP STORIES News