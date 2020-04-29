Man creates sign and sits outside hospital to support wife during her chemo treatment

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- In a time when we're all getting used to a new norm, people are having to get creative to stand by their loved ones when they are needed the most.

Kelly Conner and her husband Albert from Houston, Texas experienced this first hand.

Kelly has been going through chemo since January in her fight against breast cancer. Her husband, Albert, has been by her side every step of the way, but that changed at her last appointment when he couldn't be with her during her treatment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, he got creative. Sitting outside in a lawn chair, Albert supported his wife the only way he knew how in a time when he couldn't be in the room with her. His sign read, "I can't be with you but I'm here."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landbreast cancercoronavirusmd anderson cancer centercancercovid 19 outbreakviralcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
High-speed chase ends in shootout on I-10
HPD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting
Businesses reopening but experts warn of 2nd wave of infections
Man reportedly told police to shoot him during standoff
List of Houston restaurants reopening on May 1
Iconic Houston 'Be Someone' graffiti returns on overpass
Show More
Trooper finds man nearly dead on the side of the beltway
ABC13's Morning News for April 30, 2020
Enjoy the next two cool mornings while you can
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News