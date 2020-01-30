Jesse White Tumblers Celebrate 60 Years of Somersaults

CHICAGO -- The Jesse White Tumbling Team celebrated its 60th anniversary Thursday. For many, it's an opportunity to escape possible negative influences in their lives.

"People love to see us," said founder Jesse White. "When we pull up in the van. Take out our mats and equipment, and we do our show, the people feel goo about that fact that we took the time to come out to show them how high we can get."


White was a gymnast when he was a kid. He eventually went on to teach for the Board of Education, Park District, and YMCA.

"The tumbling team came about because a park supervisor said, 'Jesse White, I'd like to know if you could put together a gym show,'" White recalled. "I said, 'OK, I'll do one more year.' Now we're coming up on 60 years."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lone Star College Kingwood placed on emergency lockdown
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
8th grader dies after he's hit by driver on highway in Dayton
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Show More
2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts
Former Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain accused of sexual assault
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This festival has it
More TOP STORIES News