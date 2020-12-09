localish

How one couple is fighting to save a historic N.J. lighthouse

By Matteo Iadonisi
HEISLERVILLE, N.J. -- The East Point Lighthouse spent decades guiding sailors through storms. Now, it is weathering a storm of its own. "

The lighthouse is one good storm away from a major disaster," said Nancy Patterson, President of the Maurice River Historical Society.


She devotes her life to protecting New Jersey's second oldest lighthouse, which is still active to this day.

Patterson and her husband, Carl Tidy, spent time painting the staircase of the 171-year-old lighthouse this morning. But that was the least of their problems.


On a gorgeous day with low tide, the Cape Cod-style house sits comfortably at the mouth of the Maurice River. However, as the tide rises, the river eats it alive.

"The water comes in every day and it just takes part of the point with it each time," said Patterson. This couple worked tirelessly to save the East Point Lighthouse from being swallowed by the river.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maurice river townshipwpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Would you try an eggnog cannoli milkshake?
OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson features rormerly homeless activist surprised by grateful community with a huge gift
OUTStanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson features LGBTQ+ winemaker speaking up and standing out
OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson features LGBTQ+ country music star shaking up the scene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend Co. rises to highest COVID-19 threat level
Texas to leave the US again? A state rep. proposes a vote on it
DPS deployed to Houston as part of road rage task force
Montgomery Co. judge turns himself in for DWI charge
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
Show More
Houston job forecast looks bright despite pandemic
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
Biden's Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Pence names NASA astronauts for new moon missions
Texas' suit against battleground states is 'the big one,' Trump says
More TOP STORIES News