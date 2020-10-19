abc13 plus third ward

Get a cut and good conversation at Goode Looks barbershop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lewis Goode, the owner of Goode Looks Barbershop in Houston's Third Ward, believes giving back is a major part of a barber's job.

Goode's shop is located on the bottom floor of a residential complex for low-income seniors, and he gives the men in the complex free haircuts every Wednesday.

The men appreciate the service, but Goode says it's about more than giving complimentary haircuts to people in the community. He believes in the importance of learning from his elders, so these free haircuts are a perfect way for him to give back, in addition to learning from seniors in Third Ward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhairabc13 plus third wardcommunity strongall goodktrklocalishhairstyles
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
2 historic neighborhoods earn new designation
Third Ward boutique finds creative ways to stay connected to customers
3rd Ward murals tell a story of social justice and change
ABC13+ Third Ward highlights Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver with toddler in car hits and kills 70-year-old in Memorial
Traffic pauses for fallen HFD investigator's procession
HISD begins 1st day of in-person learning
Halloween not canceled, but mayor urges alternatives
Warm work week expected ahead of cold front Saturday
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
Debate commission meets today to talk possible rule changes
Show More
Possible racing crash injures 3 in NW Harris County
Voting in Texas is harder than in any other state, analysis says
Russian officers charged in hacking scheme targeting Olympics, business
John Oliver 'honored' with Danbury sewage plant renaming
Some Harris Co. parents could get help with day care costs
More TOP STORIES News