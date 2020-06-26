'Goatternship' hires 200 goats to help keep power on

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Electric utility ComEd has hired over 200 qualified candidates for its new "Goatternship" program.

You read that right: Goats are getting on the job experience, which for them means munching on vegetation. And lucky for ComEd, that snacking helps clear foliage away from power lines, which can help prevent power outages!

"This is a really serious job but these goats are really good at it," said Emily Kramer, manager for ComEd vegetation management.

"There are deep ravines because there are rivers and creeks going through," Kramer explained of the areas surrounding some power lines.

"They use their four legs, they're able to balance effectively, they've got the feet for it," said Kramer of the goats' hike.

Plus, she added, using goats as opposed to crews with machinery is half the cost, takes half the time, and is sustainable because it reduces the amount of herbicide needed.

Not baaaaaad!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goatanimalslocalish show (lsh)localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas can choose who can vote by mail, US Supreme Court said
Turner working on business 'wall of shame'
Texas' record-breaking week of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Harris Co. judge moves COVID-19 threat level to red
Bars to close again, according to new Gov. Abbott order
Texas EquuSearch resumes search for Vanessa Guillen
Twenty-five road closures upcoming this weekend
Show More
Pride Houston solidarity march moved to virtual event
Dust is here, when will it leave?
'Godzilla Dust Cloud' blankets Houston, air quality impacted
Dad builds home coffee shop from scratch in 3 months
HFD ambulance crews spend more time on calls due to COVID
More TOP STORIES News