localish

Duke Chapel continues to play its melodies...

Just after 4 p.m. every weekday, 28-year-old musician Joseph Fala climbs a circular metal staircase to a landing near the top of the Duke chapel tower. There, he sets out sheet music and sits at the bench of the carillon, in front of what resembles an organ keyboard. Playing the carillon has been a tradition at Duke since the chapel was first constructed in the 1930s. After the pandemic hit and workers were told to go home, Joseph and others at Duke found ways to continue this and other traditions while staying safe. Since the stay at home order came into play, Joseph has not missed a single day and the bells continue to ring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhammore in commonlocalishwtvd
LOCALISH
Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
Newark high school graduates honored with drive-by celebration
Bill Ritter goes to the barber for the first time since lockdown!
A look into Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases
Heavy rain clearing out, here's where we'll see more
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
Montgomery Co. buys something it hopes to never use during COVID-19 wave
Show More
When data says Hispanic population will be largest in Texas
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
Houston-area suburb ranks 2nd on best cities to live in U.S.
18 members of a Texas family battling COVID-19
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News