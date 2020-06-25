Duke Chapel continues to play its melodies...

Just after 4 p.m. every weekday, 28-year-old musician Joseph Fala climbs a circular metal staircase to a landing near the top of the Duke chapel tower. There, he sets out sheet music and sits at the bench of the carillon, in front of what resembles an organ keyboard. Playing the carillon has been a tradition at Duke since the chapel was first constructed in the 1930s. After the pandemic hit and workers were told to go home, Joseph and others at Duke found ways to continue this and other traditions while staying safe. Since the stay at home order came into play, Joseph has not missed a single day and the bells continue to ring.