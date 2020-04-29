localish

San Jose-based distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer

By Chris Bollini
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The spirit makers at 10th Street Distillery view their craft through an engineering lens, leading by example and striving to evolve their craft at all times. This San Jose-based spot has won many awards for its single malt whiskeys, but these days the company has switched its business model.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the popular distillery has stopped making spirits and concentrated its efforts toward making something that's invaluable to all during the coronavirus pandemic: hand sanitizer. For more information, click here.
