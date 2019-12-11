Little Heroes Preschool Burn Camp helps families cope

Many people don't realize the toll it takes on an entire family when a child gets injured. That's why Little Heroes Preschool Burn Camp supports the entire family, and helps them understand and deal with the physical and emotional challenges that come with burn recovery. It's a chance for families to meet other families who are overcoming similar challenges. Families are able to play, laugh and learn through programs that cater to siblings, parents and caregivers. The Taylor Family Foundation helps make this camp happen free of charge!