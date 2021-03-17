abc13 plus memorial

Born to Run: The Legend of Sonny Kasianowitz

By Chaz Miller
HOUSTON, Texas -- Sonny Kasianowitz says he spends around 300 days a year at Houston's Memorial Park. He arrives in his van, sunbathes, reflects, and then runs on the parks famous Seymour Lieberman Trail. Sonny K. has been an athlete most of his life, but says running didn't come naturally.

"I just started doing it, even though I didn't like it," said Kasianowitz.

It took hold. Kasianowitz treats his trips to Memorial Park as a spiritual experience. A singer in the Catholic Church, Sonny uses his time there to pray, admire Gods beauty, and spend time in nature.

"What a beautiful scene," he said of Memorial Park.

Sonny has become a popular figure at the park, as he's easily spotted by his bright colors, outgoing personality, and unique style of running. Kasianowitz does running-aerobics, which requires him to dance, move his arms, and utilize dumbbells as he works out.

"Running with my dad through Memorial Park is like running with a celebrity," said Lisa, Sonny's daughter.

Kasianowitz says he wants to run for the rest of his life. He's survived a heart attack, as well as multiple injuries, but says his routine is a major part of his life.

"Sonny has been a great inspiration for me," said Susan Kasianowitz, his wife. "He continues to push me."

SEE ALSO: The People of Memorial Park
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfitnessrunningabc13 plusktrkmemorial parkabc13 plus memoriallocalish
ABC13 PLUS MEMORIAL
PepperLou Gifts: A mother and daughter dream come true
ABC13 to host virtual job fair in Memorial area with nearly 100 jobs
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
People of Memorial Park: Stories from the beloved trails through the years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused in Galveston face mask incident arrested again
Man with knife shot and killed by deputies in Cypress
Museum intruders use getaway boat, escape through storm drain
Deshaun Watson responds to massage therapist lawsuit
Clouds clearing out of Houston, humidity drops this afternoon
ABC13 to host virtual job fair in Memorial area with nearly 100 jobs
Dolphin dies after being found stranded on Galveston Seawall
Show More
IRS plans to delay April 15 tax deadline to mid-May: Sources
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
Driver in fatal crash makes 1st court appearance
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90 million payments as of Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News