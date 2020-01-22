Bedside Beauty Services Make Days Brighter for Hospital Patients

An organization in Chicago is bringing "glam squads" to help long-term hospital patients feel more like themselves.

Jackelyn Kastanis founded Simply from the Heart after her childhood friend passed away from cancer.

"It gives every patient the opportunity to have creativity, to be independent and to express themselves," Kastanis said.

The organization's volunteers bring makeup, nail polish, hair products, face painting and arts and crafts to lift patients' spirits.

"There's nothing more powerful than knowing when you're a patient that someone is coming to you simply from the heart, and there's no other place they'd rather be than with you in that moment," Kastanis said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tomball-area coach accused of threatening principal with rifle
Rain falls across SE Texas ahead of cold front tomorrow
The trophy stays: Astros won't be stripped of World Series title
3-year-old leads class in lunchtime prayer
Here's who will replace Kealia Ohai as Rodeo parade grand marshal
Pizza driver carjacked, forced to run from police
Beer cans spill on roadway in fatal 18-wheeler crash on North Fwy
Show More
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Mom accused of smothering her 3 kids to death, including infant
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
1st coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
9-year-old girl shot in Dallas road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News