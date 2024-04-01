Lizzo says 'I quit' in emotional Instagram post amid legal battles

Singer currently embroiled in sexual harassment suit with some former backup singers

CHICAGO -- Singer Lizzo shocked her fans with a cryptic online post Friday, ending with the words, "I quit."

The singer is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment suit with some former backup singers, "Good Morning America" reported.

The Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter has made a career out of uplifting anthems.

But now fans are wondering if she has gone silent for good.

Lizzo posted an emotional message on Instagram, saying in part, "I'm getting tired of putting up with getting dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. ... I didn't sign up for this. I QUIT."

It's unclear whether the 35-year-old is referring to quitting the entertainment industry, social media or public life entirely.

The statement comes two months after the singer's attempt to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers was denied.

Lizzo is now facing two lawsuits accusing her of creating a hostile work environment, detailing allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, assault and harassment.

Those dancers spoke out last year.

"I voluntarily left on my own accord because the treatment was just so disgusting on everyone's part. It was so blatant," Noelle Rodriguez said.

Lizzo has denied all charges against her.

On Thursday, she performed at a record-breaking $26 million fundraiser for President Joe Biden's campaign.

The next day she posted her statement on Instagram, leaving some wondering whether Lizzo's post is a direct result of that backlash.

"This is going after her personality as a singer, her money, her reputation, who she has put herself out in the public eye for many years. So to have that challenged and to have to become accustomed to this new norm of having a civil lawsuit over her head, that stress can be daunting on an individual. And that's, to me, a potential as to why she made this Instagram post," ABC legal analyst Brian Buckmire said.